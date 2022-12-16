Leilani Mookini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leilani Mookini, PA-C
Overview
Leilani Mookini, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Leilani Mookini works at
Locations
Universal Community Health Center2801 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (323) 233-1000
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I used to work with her as a biller in one of her previous jobs, and I recomended my mother to see her and she is infact one of the best PA-C I ever worked and nicest.
About Leilani Mookini, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710135058
Frequently Asked Questions
Leilani Mookini accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leilani Mookini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Leilani Mookini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leilani Mookini.
