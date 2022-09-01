See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Leilani Attilio, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Leilani Attilio, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Leilani Attilio works at Community Healthcare in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Care Pharmacy Hilltop
    1202 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 722-2161
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Have seen Leilani for about a year. She is well versed, caring and good at follow up. Highly recommended.
    — Sep 01, 2022
    About Leilani Attilio, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407334808
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leilani Attilio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leilani Attilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leilani Attilio works at Community Healthcare in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Leilani Attilio’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Leilani Attilio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leilani Attilio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leilani Attilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leilani Attilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

