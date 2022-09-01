Leilani Attilio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leilani Attilio, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leilani Attilio, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Leilani Attilio works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health Care Pharmacy Hilltop1202 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 722-2161
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leilani Attilio?
Have seen Leilani for about a year. She is well versed, caring and good at follow up. Highly recommended.
About Leilani Attilio, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407334808
Frequently Asked Questions
Leilani Attilio accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leilani Attilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leilani Attilio works at
2 patients have reviewed Leilani Attilio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leilani Attilio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leilani Attilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leilani Attilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.