See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Leila Nasr, TLPC Icon-share Share Profile

Leila Nasr, TLPC

Counseling
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leila Nasr, TLPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Leila Nasr works at Everhealth in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Laura Davison, LPC
Laura Davison, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Everhealth Pllc
    7324 Southwest Fwy Ste 640, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 484-5105
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leila Nasr?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leila Nasr, TLPC
    How would you rate your experience with Leila Nasr, TLPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leila Nasr to family and friends

    Leila Nasr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leila Nasr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leila Nasr, TLPC.

    About Leila Nasr, TLPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063422731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leila Nasr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Leila Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leila Nasr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leila Nasr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leila Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leila Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leila Nasr, TLPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.