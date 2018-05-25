See All Psychologists in Hackensack, NJ
Leila Moore, EDD

Psychology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Leila Moore, EDD is a Psychologist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Leila Moore works at Kevin M. Heaney, D.D.S. in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin M. Heaney D.D.S.
    261 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-5433
    Monday
    12:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Leila Moore, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245383645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leila Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Leila Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leila Moore works at Kevin M. Heaney, D.D.S. in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Leila Moore’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Leila Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leila Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leila Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leila Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

