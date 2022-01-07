Leila Khalili has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leila Khalili, FNP
Overview
Leila Khalili, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Leila Khalili works at
Locations
-
1
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-4308Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leila Khalili?
I first saw Leila during my visit to Dr. Askanase's rheumatology office. She is a great listener and is incredibly compassionate, caring, and knowledgeable. From one nurse to another, she is a true inspiration and has a great passion for the work that she does.
About Leila Khalili, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376198481
Frequently Asked Questions
Leila Khalili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leila Khalili works at
Leila Khalili has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leila Khalili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leila Khalili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leila Khalili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.