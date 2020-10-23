See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Leila Berg, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Leila Berg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Leila Berg works at CenterWell North Rainbow in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners In Primary Care
    3129 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 583-7810
  2. 2
    CenterWell Fremont Street
    1766 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 843-2440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Leila Berg, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093147472
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Leila Berg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leila Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Leila Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leila Berg works at CenterWell North Rainbow in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Leila Berg’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Leila Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leila Berg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leila Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leila Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

