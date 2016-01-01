Leila Abbas, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leila Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leila Abbas, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leila Abbas, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn Heights, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Leila Abbas works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Cherry Hill27155 Cherry Hl Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 331-6978
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leila Abbas?
About Leila Abbas, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1356857056
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leila Abbas using Healthline FindCare.
Leila Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leila Abbas works at
Leila Abbas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leila Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leila Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leila Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.