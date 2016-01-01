See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dearborn Heights, MI
Leila Abbas, APN

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leila Abbas, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn Heights, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Leila Abbas works at Oak Street Health Cherry Hill in Dearborn Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Cherry Hill
    27155 Cherry Hl Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 331-6978
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    About Leila Abbas, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1356857056
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
