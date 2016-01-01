See All Nurse Midwives in Winston Salem, NC
Leigh Smith, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Leigh Smith, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC. 

Leigh Smith works at Novant Health Midwifery in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Midwifery
    245 Charlois Blvd Ste C, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7893

About Leigh Smith, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1467950139
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

