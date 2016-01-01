Leigh Smith, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leigh Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leigh Smith, CNM
Overview
Leigh Smith, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC.
Leigh Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Midwifery245 Charlois Blvd Ste C, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7893
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leigh Smith?
About Leigh Smith, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1467950139
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leigh Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Leigh Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leigh Smith works at
Leigh Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leigh Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leigh Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leigh Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.