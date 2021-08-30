See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Nashua, NH
Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD is an Optometrist in Nashua, NH. 

Dr. Chervenka works at Pain Relief Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Westford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Center
    163 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 201-1337
  2. 2
    175 LITTLETON RD, Westford, MA 01886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 692-7577
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chervenka?

    Aug 30, 2021
    First time seeing Dr. Chervenka since she was at Pearls Vision. She has a wonderful sense of humor; but also very professional. She went over so e of the newer eye machines that are used for testing and finding out my prescription. (No more puffs or air in the eyes!!) she and Cathy both helped me pick out my frames and even though I was their last Patient for the day did not rush me as I made my choice on them. I’m so glad she stayed in the area and happy I went with her when she left Pearle Vision. The frames their are beautiful and modestly priced.
    — Aug 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chervenka to family and friends

    Dr. Chervenka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chervenka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD.

    About Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093931271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chervenka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chervenka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chervenka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chervenka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chervenka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chervenka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chervenka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.