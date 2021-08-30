Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chervenka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD
Overview
Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD is an Optometrist in Nashua, NH.
Locations
Pain Relief Center163 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (844) 201-1337
- 2 175 LITTLETON RD, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 692-7577
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
First time seeing Dr. Chervenka since she was at Pearls Vision. She has a wonderful sense of humor; but also very professional. She went over so e of the newer eye machines that are used for testing and finding out my prescription. (No more puffs or air in the eyes!!) she and Cathy both helped me pick out my frames and even though I was their last Patient for the day did not rush me as I made my choice on them. I’m so glad she stayed in the area and happy I went with her when she left Pearle Vision. The frames their are beautiful and modestly priced.
About Dr. Leigh Chervenka, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093931271
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chervenka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chervenka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chervenka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chervenka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chervenka.
