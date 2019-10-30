Leigh Cataldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leigh Cataldo, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leigh Cataldo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Leigh Cataldo works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-9080
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Leigh for over 10 years-in fact I was just there. I can't believe some of the reviews I've read. My experience with her has been nothing but stellar! She was the first female I went to and she resolved SO many if my issues and helped me thru menopausal difficulties. She's kind and listens to everything. She advocates for me and relates to my symptoms and works with me until it's resolved. I am so grateful to have her to go to with anything!!
About Leigh Cataldo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154434421
Frequently Asked Questions
Leigh Cataldo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leigh Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Leigh Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leigh Cataldo.
