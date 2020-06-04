Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN
Overview
Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz works at
Locations
George E Wahlen Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Health Care System500 Foothill Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84148 Directions (801) 582-1565
Ratings & Reviews
Leigh Sampson-Seitz is a very amazing Nurse practitioner he is a QUALIFIED MEDICAL PROVIDER on the medical marijuana registry. He is quick thorough and professional. Very honest and truthful. And wasn't over charging like most on the registry.
About Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275010035
