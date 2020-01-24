Leif Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leif Johnson, PMHNP
Overview
Leif Johnson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Asheville, NC.
Leif Johnson works at
Locations
Asheville Medicine Pediatrics50 Reddick Rd Apt 305, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (828) 298-0186
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me tremendously and continues until I’m at 100%. Very easy to talk to and gives you quality time
About Leif Johnson, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346447190
Frequently Asked Questions
Leif Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
