Leelind Gee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leelind Gee, MFT
Leelind Gee, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fremont, CA.
Fremont Hospital Psychiatry39885 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 384-0375Monday2:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Leelind Gee, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 1598979304
Leelind Gee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leelind Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Leelind Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leelind Gee.
