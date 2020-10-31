See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Leeanna Peterson works at East Valley Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Endocrinology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 664-8988
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 31, 2020
    My daughter and I have been seeing Leeanna for many years now. She is caring and knowledgeable. I couldn't imaging going to anyone else or trusting my daughter's health to another practitioner.
    Natalie B. — Oct 31, 2020
    Photo: Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C
    About Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669821112
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leeanna Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leeanna Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Leeanna Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leeanna Peterson works at East Valley Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Leeanna Peterson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Leeanna Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leeanna Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leeanna Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leeanna Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

