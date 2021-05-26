See All Counselors in Murrells Inlet, SC
Leeann Darrone, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Leeann Darrone, LPC is a Counselor in Murrells Inlet, SC. 

Leeann Darrone works at Lee Ann Darrone, MA, NCC, LPC, LLC in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lee Ann Darrone, MA, NCC, LPC, LLC
    3959 Highway 17 Ste A, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 (843) 685-3498

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2021
    Laura Novotny — May 26, 2021
    About Leeann Darrone, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124051206
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leeann Darrone, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leeann Darrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leeann Darrone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leeann Darrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leeann Darrone works at Lee Ann Darrone, MA, NCC, LPC, LLC in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Leeann Darrone’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Leeann Darrone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leeann Darrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leeann Darrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leeann Darrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

