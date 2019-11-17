See All Nurse Practitioners in Blue Ridge, GA
Lee Tidman, CNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (19)
Overview

Lee Tidman, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Blue Ridge, GA. 

Lee Tidman works at BLUE RIDGE MEDICAL SPECIALISTS in Blue Ridge, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Medical Specialists
    101 Riverstone Vis Ste 203, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 946-4240
    • Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2019
    Very knowledgeable and thorough.
    — Nov 17, 2019
    About Lee Tidman, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316947260
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Tidman, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Tidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Tidman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lee Tidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lee Tidman works at BLUE RIDGE MEDICAL SPECIALISTS in Blue Ridge, GA. View the full address on Lee Tidman’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Lee Tidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Tidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Tidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Tidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
