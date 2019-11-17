Lee Tidman, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Tidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Tidman, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lee Tidman, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Blue Ridge, GA.
Lee Tidman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Medical Specialists101 Riverstone Vis Ste 203, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (706) 946-4240
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lee Tidman?
Very knowledgeable and thorough.
About Lee Tidman, CNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316947260
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Tidman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Tidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lee Tidman works at
19 patients have reviewed Lee Tidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Tidman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Tidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Tidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.