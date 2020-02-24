Lee Stockton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Stockton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Stockton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Greater Heights Primary Care (located in the Ccc)1431 Studemont St Ste C2400, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 242-2980
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Elena and her staff are fantastic. Very compassionate. She takes time with you, listens to your concerns and thinks outside the box to find solutions to your issues/concerns.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326284175
Lee Stockton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Stockton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lee Stockton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lee Stockton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Stockton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Stockton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Stockton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.