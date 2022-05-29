Lee Shaw Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Shaw Jr, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lee Shaw Jr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA.
Lee Shaw Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Shaw Jr, LLC5225 Canyon Crest Dr Ste 253, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 500-9658
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lee Shaw Jr?
Is personable, genuinely interested in what I had to say & offers invaluable support in all areas of personal & family therapy. He is wonderful with my children both 11 & 5 and really takes the time to connect & listen to their problems
About Lee Shaw Jr, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1972841047
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Shaw Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lee Shaw Jr works at
Lee Shaw Jr speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Lee Shaw Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Shaw Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Shaw Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Shaw Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.