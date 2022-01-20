See All Counselors in Spokane Valley, WA
Lee Salkin, LMHC

Counseling
Lee Salkin, LMHC is a Counselor in Spokane Valley, WA. They completed their fellowship with Little City Foundation

Lee Salkin works at Live Well Counseling in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Live Well Counseling
    200 N Mullan Rd Ste 222, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 590-3799
    Live Well Counseling
    521 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 299-0945

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 20, 2022
    My son was seen by Lee until we moved and he was great my kiddo. My son really listened to him and took the things he said and put them into everyday life its been a few years since we have seen him and to this day he still uses his tools. Would go back to Lee again he was great.
    Justine B — Jan 20, 2022
    About Lee Salkin, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1215082714
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Little City Foundation
    • UW-Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Salkin, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Salkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Salkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lee Salkin works at Live Well Counseling in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Lee Salkin’s profile.

    Lee Salkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Salkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Salkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Salkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

