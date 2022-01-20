Lee Salkin, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Salkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Salkin, LMHC
Overview
Lee Salkin, LMHC is a Counselor in Spokane Valley, WA. They completed their fellowship with Little City Foundation
Lee Salkin works at
Locations
Live Well Counseling200 N Mullan Rd Ste 222, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 590-3799
Live Well Counseling521 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Directions (509) 299-0945
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
My son was seen by Lee until we moved and he was great my kiddo. My son really listened to him and took the things he said and put them into everyday life its been a few years since we have seen him and to this day he still uses his tools. Would go back to Lee again he was great.
About Lee Salkin, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Little City Foundation
- UW-Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
