Lee Orsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Orsky, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lee Orsky, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boston, MA.
Lee Orsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Medical Group28 State St Ste 2860, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 903-5000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lee Orsky?
I've been seeing Lee for a few years now and I cannot rave enough about her. She has always been incredibly caring, helpful, and kind.
About Lee Orsky, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063513950
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Orsky accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lee Orsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lee Orsky works at
10 patients have reviewed Lee Orsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Orsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Orsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Orsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.