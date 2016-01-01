See All Psychologists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Dr. Lee Morand, PSY.D

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Morand, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Morand works at Dr. Lee Morand & Associates LLC in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lee Morand & Associates LLC
    411 E Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 610-2988
    Monday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lee Morand, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730401472
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Neuropsych
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School

