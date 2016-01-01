Dr. Lee Horton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Horton, PHD
Dr. Lee Horton, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Memphis, TN.
Lee Horton, Ph.D.1355 Lynnfield Rd Ste 245, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 818-5450
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1821148370
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
