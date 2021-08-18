Dr. Lee Hildebrand, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hildebrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hildebrand, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lee Hildebrand, PHD is a Psychologist in Mequon, WI.
Lakeshore Psychology Services1045 W Glen Oaks Ln Ste 205, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (414) 235-0431
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Dr. Lee is the absolute best to work with! He is very intuitive, easy to talk to, has a great sense of humor and very down to earth. He is very knowledgeable in many areas that allows him to have a different perspective and approach. He has a way of connecting with you that you just don’t find in many people. Dr. Lee truly cares about his patients and strives to give you the right tools to heal you on your journey through life. He is certainly one of a kind!
- Psychology
- English
- 1487903597
Dr. Hildebrand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hildebrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildebrand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildebrand.
