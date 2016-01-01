Lee Heath, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Heath, PT
Overview
Lee Heath, PT is a Physical Therapist in Villa Rica, GA.
Lee Heath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Therapy Services690 Dallas Hwy Ste 100, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 462-0007
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lee Heath?
About Lee Heath, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1790749547
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Heath accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lee Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lee Heath works at
Lee Heath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Heath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.