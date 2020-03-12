See All Family Doctors in Rockwell, NC
Lee Anne Broadway, FNP

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lee Anne Broadway, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwell, NC. 

Lee Anne Broadway works at Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan in Rockwell, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan
    316 W Main St, Rockwell, NC 28138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2969
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lee Anne Broadway, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982157327
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Anne Broadway, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Anne Broadway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Anne Broadway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lee Anne Broadway works at Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan in Rockwell, NC. View the full address on Lee Anne Broadway’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lee Anne Broadway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Anne Broadway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Anne Broadway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Anne Broadway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

