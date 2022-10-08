Lee Chesnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Chesnick, RN
Lee Chesnick, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Lee Chesnick works at
Tucson Orthopedic Institute5301 E Grant Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I have been to see Lee more than 10 times and every time she’s not only professional, she shows she really cares. The practice schedules so many people for her to see but she still takes extra time when you need it!! It’s not her fault if she’s running behind they schedule somebody for her every 10 minutes! Just love this lady I always look forward to seeing her when I have to go in which is quite often.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891095501
