Lee Chesnick, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (21)
Overview

Lee Chesnick, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Lee Chesnick works at Tucson Orthopedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Orthopedic Institute
    5301 E Grant Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 784-6200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 08, 2022
    I have been to see Lee more than 10 times and every time she’s not only professional, she shows she really cares. The practice schedules so many people for her to see but she still takes extra time when you need it!! It’s not her fault if she’s running behind they schedule somebody for her every 10 minutes! Just love this lady I always look forward to seeing her when I have to go in which is quite often.
    SUSAN PETRUCCI — Oct 08, 2022
    Photo: Lee Chesnick, RN
    About Lee Chesnick, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891095501
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Chesnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lee Chesnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lee Chesnick works at Tucson Orthopedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Lee Chesnick’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Lee Chesnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Chesnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Chesnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Chesnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

