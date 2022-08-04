Lee Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Campbell, PA-C
Overview
Lee Campbell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX.
Lee Campbell works at
Locations
Dr Krishna Vr Sunkureddi1406 Stonehollow Dr Ste 600, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-0502
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My doctor retired and I was referred to Lee Campbell. What a blessing. This lady is smart and very perceptive. She has been very dedicated in providing me the best healthcare. She has a excellent system in place and her staff is efficient.
About Lee Campbell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952845752
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lee Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lee Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.