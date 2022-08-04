See All Physicians Assistants in Kingwood, TX
Lee Campbell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Lee Campbell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Lee Campbell works at Dr Krishna Vr Sunkureddi in Kingwood, TX.

    Dr Krishna Vr Sunkureddi
    1406 Stonehollow Dr Ste 600, Kingwood, TX 77339 (281) 358-0502
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Aug 04, 2022
    My doctor retired and I was referred to Lee Campbell. What a blessing. This lady is smart and very perceptive. She has been very dedicated in providing me the best healthcare. She has a excellent system in place and her staff is efficient.
    Tim Baker — Aug 04, 2022
    About Lee Campbell, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1952845752
