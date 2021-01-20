Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Bryant, OD
Overview
Dr. Lee Bryant, OD is an Optometrist in Charleston, WV.
Locations
- 1 200 QUARRIER ST, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 346-7747
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen him a few times over several years. I have a strong prescription and no insurance so going to the eye doctor has always been a big deal for me. I like going to Dr. Bryant. The location is convenient and the staff is great.
About Dr. Lee Bryant, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1386770899
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
