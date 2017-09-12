Dr. Lee Ann Callahan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Ann Callahan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lee Ann Callahan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Balance the Center for Mental Health and Wellness16935 W Bernardo Dr Ste 208, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (619) 356-3539
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Callahan is so warm, compassionate, knowledgeable and you are in competent safe hands with her as your therapist! I really recommend her and her office - she has an empathetic, non judgemental and accepting approach.
About Dr. Lee Ann Callahan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780733824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
