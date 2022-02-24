Overview

Ledy Chestnut, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Ledy Chestnut works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.