Leanne Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leanne Gardner, LMFT
Overview
Leanne Gardner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3044 Breckenridge Ln Ste 204, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 493-0052
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Leanne is a good therapist for our family. Very friendly and down to earth but does well to help resolve issues with our family.
About Leanne Gardner, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1780885582
Frequently Asked Questions
Leanne Gardner accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leanne Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Leanne Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leanne Gardner.
