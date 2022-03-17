See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington, WV
Leanna Profitt, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3
Overview

Leanna Profitt, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV. 

Leanna Profitt works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 4500, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1400

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Mar 17, 2022
My visit with Leanna was great as it always is. She is close to my age and made me feel extremely comfortable in an awkward situation. I ha e seen multiple gynecologist and she is by far the most gentle and explains things in a language everyone no matter education level will understand. I have referred many friend and family to her and they as well were please with her as a physician.
Danielle — Mar 17, 2022
About Leanna Profitt, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386289064
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Leanna Profitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Leanna Profitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leanna Profitt works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Leanna Profitt’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Leanna Profitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leanna Profitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leanna Profitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leanna Profitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

