Leanna Profitt, FNP-BC
Overview
Leanna Profitt, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV.
Locations
Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 4500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1400
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Leanna was great as it always is. She is close to my age and made me feel extremely comfortable in an awkward situation. I ha e seen multiple gynecologist and she is by far the most gentle and explains things in a language everyone no matter education level will understand. I have referred many friend and family to her and they as well were please with her as a physician.
About Leanna Profitt, FNP-BC
Frequently Asked Questions
Leanna Profitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Leanna Profitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leanna Profitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leanna Profitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leanna Profitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.