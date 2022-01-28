See All Physicians Assistants in Naperville, IL
Leann Rushing, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Leann Rushing, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leann Rushing, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. 

Leann Rushing works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    2007 95th St Ste 105, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Leann Rushing?

Jan 28, 2022
It’s impossible to put into words how wonderful LeAnn is! She listens, and she is kind and empathetic. She has the ability to make me laugh and feel comfortable even when I’m miserable. I have never left the office wondering if she could have done more to help. She has repeatedly gone above and beyond for me, she advocates for me. She cares about her patients, and it shows! She is the doctor you will end up recommending to friends and family, and will always go back to her. And she will make sure all of your concerns are addressed before you leave her.
Anna B — Jan 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Leann Rushing, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Leann Rushing, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Leann Rushing to family and friends

Leann Rushing's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Leann Rushing

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leann Rushing, PA-C.

About Leann Rushing, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730606583
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Leann Rushing, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leann Rushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Leann Rushing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Leann Rushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leann Rushing works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Leann Rushing’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Leann Rushing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leann Rushing.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leann Rushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leann Rushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Leann Rushing, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.