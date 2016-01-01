Leandra Santos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leandra Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leandra Santos, MSN
Overview
Leandra Santos, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Leandra Santos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leandra Santos?
About Leandra Santos, MSN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1710411285
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Leandra Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leandra Santos works at
36 patients have reviewed Leandra Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leandra Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leandra Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leandra Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.