Leandra Santos, MSN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Leandra Santos, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Leandra Santos works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Leandra Santos, MSN

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710411285
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Leandra Santos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leandra Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Leandra Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leandra Santos works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Leandra Santos’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Leandra Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leandra Santos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leandra Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leandra Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

