Leah Wiedrich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Wiedrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Wiedrich, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leah Wiedrich, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Leah Wiedrich works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Ada Clinic201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Wiedrich?
About Leah Wiedrich, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1518300011
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Ada
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Wiedrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Wiedrich using Healthline FindCare.
Leah Wiedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Wiedrich works at
Leah Wiedrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Wiedrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Wiedrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Wiedrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.