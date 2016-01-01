See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fargo, ND
Leah Wiedrich, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Leah Wiedrich, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Leah Wiedrich works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Ada, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103
    Essentia Health-Ada Clinic
    201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Leah Wiedrich, PA-C
    Leah Wiedrich, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1518300011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Ada
    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Leah Wiedrich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Wiedrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leah Wiedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Wiedrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Wiedrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Wiedrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Wiedrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

