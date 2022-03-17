See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Leah Wargolet, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Leah Wargolet, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leah Wargolet, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Leah Wargolet works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    N M G - Lavin 19 Neurology
    259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leah Wargolet?

    Mar 17, 2022
    Leah found out I have EDS which was causing, at that point, 8 years of chronic pain, migraines, stomach trouble, and a number of other issues that every other physician dismissed because I was "too young to be in pain." Leah has been my neuro/physical care provider since 2019 and has never once made me feel inferior or incorrect about what is happening in my body. She responds quickly about medications and other issues, makes immediate changes when I need her too, and is all around the best medical professional I've ever worked with.
    — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leah Wargolet, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Leah Wargolet, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leah Wargolet to family and friends

    Leah Wargolet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leah Wargolet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leah Wargolet, PA-C.

    About Leah Wargolet, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396144721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Wargolet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Wargolet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Wargolet works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Leah Wargolet’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Leah Wargolet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Wargolet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Wargolet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Wargolet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leah Wargolet, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.