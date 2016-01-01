See All Nurse Practitioners in Lancaster, SC
Leah Terry is a Nurse Practitioner in Lancaster, SC. 

Leah Terry works at MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster in Lancaster, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Gastroenterology - Lancaster
    108 Healthcare Dr, Lancaster, SC 29720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1437790490
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

