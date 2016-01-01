Leah Swenson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Swenson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leah Swenson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley City, ND.
Leah Swenson works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Leah Swenson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1891942405
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Swenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Swenson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
