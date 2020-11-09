See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Leah Sadler, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leah Sadler, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Leah Sadler works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St.
    2415 SE 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-5365
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2020
    As always Anne is very pleasant during your visits. She takes the time to make you feel as if you are the only patient in the office. I have been a patient at this office for a few years. Anne is great, but it also takes a support staff, she has some of the best office staff and nursing staff. My last visit Nurse KeAndrea took care of my father and I, she was very pleasant and proffesional with a caring attitude. Mr.Broyles
    Mr Broyles — Nov 09, 2020
    Photo: Leah Sadler, ARNP
    About Leah Sadler, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588644967
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Old Dominion University
    Primary Care
