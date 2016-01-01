See All Psychotherapists in Germantown, MD
Leah Reed, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Germantown, MD. 

Leah Reed works at Second Chance Counseling Services in Germantown, MD with other offices in Montgomery Village, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Second Chance Counseling Services
    13241 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 972-1373
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Leah S. Reed, NCC, LCPC
    19560 Club House Rd, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 449-4437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Frederick Health Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Related Disorders
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Related Disorders

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leah Reed, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023457769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Western Psychiartric Institute and Clinic, Drake Counseling Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Chatham University, Bachelor Of Arts In Psychology & Cultural Studies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Reed, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leah Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Reed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Leah Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Leah Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

