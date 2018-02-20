Leah Pickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Pickett, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Leah Pickett, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-5151
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pickett went above and beyond to arrange a referral to a colleague based on my medical problems. She explains everything really well and she is one of the few doctors who really cares.
About Leah Pickett, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609143684
Leah Pickett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Leah Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Pickett.
