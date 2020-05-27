Dr. Pendarvis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leah Pendarvis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leah Pendarvis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grayslake, IL.
Locations
- 1 11 N Slusser St, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 548-9313
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pendarvis is astute, thorough and compassionate. One of the things I liked best about her approach was her honesty and prescience. As we worked through my problems she helped me identify possible scenarios and obstacles that could arise. It helped me in the moment when I had to deal with difficult or emotional situations. I found her when my self worth was lacking and my boundaries were non-existent. She helped me to rebuild my self-esteem and handle ongoing, complex family problems. She was very accessible and professional. I highly recommend her. Through her counsel I am a happier person, not because my difficulties disappeared, but because she equipped me to handle them in a healthy way. Her office is charming and bright.
About Dr. Leah Pendarvis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093715088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendarvis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
