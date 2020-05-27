See All Clinical Psychologists in Grayslake, IL
Dr. Leah Pendarvis, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Leah Pendarvis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grayslake, IL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    11 N Slusser St, Grayslake, IL 60030
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 27, 2020
    Dr. Pendarvis is astute, thorough and compassionate. One of the things I liked best about her approach was her honesty and prescience. As we worked through my problems she helped me identify possible scenarios and obstacles that could arise. It helped me in the moment when I had to deal with difficult or emotional situations. I found her when my self worth was lacking and my boundaries were non-existent. She helped me to rebuild my self-esteem and handle ongoing, complex family problems. She was very accessible and professional. I highly recommend her. Through her counsel I am a happier person, not because my difficulties disappeared, but because she equipped me to handle them in a healthy way. Her office is charming and bright.
    Meredythe1928 — May 27, 2020
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1093715088
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dr. Pendarvis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendarvis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

