Leah Miller, NP

Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leah Miller, NP is a Neurology Nurse Practitioner in Goshen, IN. 

Leah Miller works at NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurocare Center
    2832 Elkhart Rd, Goshen, IN 46526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Alzheimer's Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 20, 2021
Leah Miller is always willing to listen to a family's concerns in regards to the family member with Parkinson's. She wants to know about changes in behavior and how meds are affecting the patient as well. If calling in with a concern or question, one will receive a reply later that same day.
Ginger L. — Apr 20, 2021
About Leah Miller, NP

  • Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891807368
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Leah Miller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Leah Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Leah Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leah Miller works at NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Leah Miller’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Leah Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

