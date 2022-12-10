See All Nurse Practitioners in Norman, OK
Leah Melton

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leah Melton is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK. 

Leah Melton works at Lisa B Connery MD in Norman, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa B Connery MD
    Lisa B Connery MD
1010 24th Ave NW Ste 110, Norman, OK 73069
(405) 801-4050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2022
    I went to see Leah for the first time today, She was very personable and professional in our meeting. She asked about my medical history ,and verified it by previous test results. She gave me various options in dealing with my type 2 diabetes. Her very caring demeanor is something all patients need to have in their doctors. I feel very fortunate in being treated by her, and expect to see my condition drastically improve in the future. Great job on her part.
    Jack Hix — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Leah Melton
    About Leah Melton

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679824601
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Melton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Melton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Melton works at Lisa B Connery MD in Norman, OK. View the full address on Leah Melton’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Leah Melton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Melton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Melton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Melton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

