Leah Lempola, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Leah Lempola, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Leah Lempola works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2019
    She is very knowledagable on Diabets, makesme feel comfortable
    — Jul 07, 2019
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • Female
    • 1417336173
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Lempola, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Lempola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leah Lempola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Lempola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Lempola works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Leah Lempola’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Leah Lempola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Lempola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Lempola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Lempola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

