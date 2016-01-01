Leah Walker, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Walker, LMFT
Overview
Leah Walker, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.
Leah Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Children's Home Society of Florida1801 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 921-0330
-
3
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Walker?
About Leah Walker, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1982819082
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Walker works at
Leah Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.