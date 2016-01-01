See All Physicians Assistants in Alexandria, VA
Overview

Leah Krohn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alexandria, VA. 

Leah Krohn works at Millennium Gynecology PLLC in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Mt Vernon Office
    8101 Hinson Farm Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 224-9999

About Leah Krohn, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881285948
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Leah Krohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leah Krohn works at Millennium Gynecology PLLC in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Leah Krohn’s profile.

Leah Krohn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Krohn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Krohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Krohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

