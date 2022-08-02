Dr. Leah Isler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Isler, PSY.D
Dr. Leah Isler, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Ridgewood Office171 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 803-1610Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 9:00pmThursday12:00pm - 9:00pm
- Valley Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I took my son to Dr. Isler when I was at my wits end. My son, J. was in 4th grade, and was struggling to focus, organize his stuff and generally not listening. I was also struggling and did not know how to help him with the myriad of issues; the late start to the morning, disorganization, arguments and the lack of attention in class. Coupled with these were incessant messages from his teachers about the lack of focus and uncompleted homework. Through engagement and neuropsychologist support, Dr. Isler was able to get to the root of the problem. After a careful and thorough evaluation and assessment for at home and school setting, he was diagnosed with ADHD. Dr. Iser provided me ( as a parent/single mother) with key tools and understanding of the diagnosis to help both of us. She worked with my son and provided him with needed psychological support, therapy and coping mechanism to navigate his ADHD. He's going to 8th grade now, and we are in a much better place. Thanks Dr. Isler!
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1932577061
- Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology - Joint BA/MA
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Isler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isler.
