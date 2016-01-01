Leah Hall, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Hall, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leah Hall, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Park Rapids, MN.
Locations
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Leah Hall, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1497050686
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Hall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Leah Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.