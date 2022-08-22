Leah Gale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Gale, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leah Gale, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, OH.
Leah Gale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Valley Family Medicine at UVMC Outpatient Care Center South998 S Dorset Rd Ste 301, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Gale?
a very nice visit will go again
About Leah Gale, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700388527
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Gale accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Gale using Healthline FindCare.
Leah Gale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Gale works at
70 patients have reviewed Leah Gale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Gale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Gale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Gale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.